Report: Bill requiring cyclists to ride on designated bikeways filed in Senate

Despite there being lots of bike lanes in Metro Manila, cyclists in the city still have it pretty bad. If they didn’t, there wouldn’t have to be crackdowns on bike-lane violators, would there?

That said, cycling is still one of the most economic modes of transport in the capital, especially with rising fuel prices. To help boost the use of bicycles in the metro, Senator Mark Villar has now filed the Bicycle Act of 2022.

According to a report by Inquirer, the new bill outlines the rights, responsibilities, and obligations of bicycle riders. It also seeks to establish a Local Bikeway Office (LBO) that will then manage the identification, construction, and maintenance of a bikeway network.

As mentioned, the bill also enumerates the responsibilities of cyclists—check them out below.

Rights and responsibilities of cyclists under the Bicycle Act of 2022

Ride on any public road or street that has been designated as a bikeway

Know the use of right and left turn signals

Adhere to the appropriate speed

Wear a helmet at all times, where the chin strap is securely fastened

Equip the bike with reflective materials when riding at night

Obey all traffic rules and regulations

Not ride on crosswalks or sidewalks but only on bikeways

Not cling to another vehicle

Not carry more riders than the bike was designed for, unless they’re on a towed seat or trailer, among others

We’ve yet to see how the Bicycle Act of 2022 will affect cycling in the city. But based on what you’ve read so far, do you think this new bill will actually help promote the use of bicycles in Metro Manila?

