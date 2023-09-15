Like driver’s licenses, national IDs could soon have a digital version

The Philippine driver’s license and national ID are among the primary forms of identification accepted for transactions with government offices and financial institutions, yet currently, there are massive backlogs for their printing and distribution.

The agencies responsible for these IDs have come up with temporary solutions to address the backlog. In 2022, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) rolled out the ePhilID, an electronic version that is printed at national ID registration centers, and may be laminated and presented as proof of identity.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) recently extended the validity of certain expired or expiring driver’s licenses until April 2, 2024. Earlier this year, it also rolled out the electronic driver’s license, which may be accessed via the Land Transportation Management System or LTMS Portal.

PHOTO BY PSA Philippine Identification System on Facebook

It’s a move the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is keen to follow with the planned deployment of the digital national ID, which it says can be stored and accessed on mobile devices.

“Sa loob po ng ilang buwan, we will do our best to be able to deploy the digital ID system,” said Secretary Ivan Uy of DICT. “Ang importante lang po dito is malinis po iyong data na ibibigay sa amin ng PSA.”

An individual’s national ID credentials will be connected to the eGov PH Super App, which integrates all the online services of national government agencies and local government units. In 2022, the DICT talked about developing a national ID mobile app, but it looks now that the electronic copy would be accessed via the eGov PH Super App upon rollout.

Uy added that a secure linkup between the database systems of the PSA and the DICT must be established for secure data migration. Once the the digital national ID becomes available, it may be used as proof of identification and for the availment of social amelioration packages and subsidies.