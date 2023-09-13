Bar Exam 2023: Road closures, traffic advisories for all 14 testing centers

The 2023 bar examinations are happening on September 17, 20, and 24, to be conducted at 14 different testing centers across the country. Roads in the vicinity of the venues are expected to be more congested than usual, with some roads being closed or having restricted access on the exam days.

We’ve compiled all road closures and other traffic advisories for this year’s exams below. Whether you’re taking the bar exam this year (good luck) or passing through the area of a testing center on September 17, 20, or 24, take note of the inaccessible or congestion-prone areas so you can plan your route according.

Bar Exam 2023: Metro Manila testing centers

1) San Beda University (Manila City)

Mendiola Street: Closed to vehicular traffic from 2am to 7am (from Peach Arch to Malacañang Gate, both lanes)

Closed to vehicular traffic from 2am to 7am (from Peach Arch to Malacañang Gate, both lanes) Concepcion Aguila Street: Closed to vehicular traffic from 2am to 7am (from Mendiola Street to Jose Laurel Street, both lanes), but examinees on board vehicles are allowed access up to Mendiola Street for pickup and drop-off purposes only

Closed to vehicular traffic from 2am to 7am (from Mendiola Street to Jose Laurel Street, both lanes), but examinees on board vehicles are allowed access up to Mendiola Street for pickup and drop-off purposes only Legarda Street: Closed to vehicular traffic from 2am to 7pm (from San Rafael Street to Mendiola Street, two lanes)

2) University of Santo Tomas (Manila City)

Dapitan Street: Closed to vehicular traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm (from Lacson Avenue to Padre Noval Street)

Closed to vehicular traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm (from Lacson Avenue to Padre Noval Street) España Boulevard: Closed to vehicular traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm (from Lacson Avenue to Padre Noval Street, two lanes on the westbound side)

3) San Beda College Alabang (Muntinlupa City)

Don Manolo Boulevard: Accessible only to authorized personnel, bar examinees, and Alabang Hills Village residents from 3am to 8am, or until all examinees have entered the testing center

Accessible only to authorized personnel, bar examinees, and Alabang Hills Village residents from 3am to 8am, or until all examinees have entered the testing center Alabang-Zapote service road: Closed to vehicular traffic from 3am to 8pm (secondary/inner road from Market Street to Don Manolo Boulevard)

4) University of the Philippines Diliman (Quezon City)

University Avenue: Main access point to campus; expect heavy traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm

Main access point to campus; expect heavy traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm Katipunan Avenue: Entrance to the campus shall be closed; expect heavy traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm

Entrance to the campus shall be closed; expect heavy traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm C.P. Garcia Avenue: Expect heavy traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm

Expect heavy traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm Commonwealth Avenue: Expect heavy traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm

5) Manila Adventist College (Pasay City)

San Juan Street : Closed to vehicular traffic from 3am to 8pm (Donada Street to Leveriza Street)

Closed to vehicular traffic from 3am to 8pm (Donada Street to Leveriza Street) Donada Street and Leveriza Street: Expect heavy traffic from 3:30am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm

6) University of the Philippines Bonifacio Global City (Taguig City)

University Parkway Drive: Closed to vehicular traffic from 3am to 7pm

Closed to vehicular traffic from 3am to 7pm 14th Street Drive: Expect heavy traffic from 3am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm

Expect heavy traffic from 3am to 9am and from 3:30pm to 7pm 11th Avenue: Expect light to medium traffic from 4am to 8am and from 4pm to 8pm

Expect light to medium traffic from 4am to 8am and from 4pm to 8pm McKinley Parkway: Expect medium to heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 8pm

Expect medium to heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 8pm 32nd Street and 38th Street: Expect medium to heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 8pm

Expect medium to heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 8pm C5: Expect light to medium traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 8pm

Bar Exam 2023: Luzon testing centers

1) Saint Louis University (Baguio City)

General Luna Road: Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 7pm

Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 7pm Magsaysay Avenue: Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 7pm

Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 7pm A. Bonifacio Road: Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 7pm

Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 7pm A. Rimando Road: Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 7pm

2) Cagayan State University (Tuguegarao City)

Dalan na Pappabalo: One-way leading to PENRO; expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8pm and from 4pm to 7pm

3) University of Nueva Caceres (Naga City)

J. Hernandez Avenue: Closed to vehicular traffic from 12:01am to 7pm (from intersection of Arana Street to front of Grand Master Mall)

Closed to vehicular traffic from 12:01am to 7pm (from intersection of Arana Street to front of Grand Master Mall) P. Burgos Street: Closed to vehicular traffic from 12:01am to 7pm (from J. Hernandez Avenue intersection to General Luna Street)

Bar Exam 2023: Visayas testing centers

1) University of San Jose Recoletos (Cebu City)

N. Bacalso Avenue: Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8am and from 4pm to 7pm

2) University of San Carlos (Cebu City)

Sanciangko Street corner Junquera Street: Closed to vehicular traffic from 2am to 7pm

Closed to vehicular traffic from 2am to 7pm Pelaez Street corner Sanciangko Street: Closed to vehicular traffic from 2am to 7pm

3) Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation (Tacloban City)

Calanipawan Road: Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 7pm on September 17 and 21; closed to vehicular traffic from 1pm to 7pm on September 24

Bar Exam 2023: Mindanao testing centers

1) Ateneo de Davao University (Davao City)

General Douglas MacArthur Highway: Expect heavy traffic from 4am to 8am and from 4pm to 7pm

2) Xavier University (Cagayan de Oro City)

Hayes Street: Closed to vehicular traffic from 5pm before each bar exam day until 6pm of exam day