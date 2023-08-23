Laban, Pilipinas: Expect heavy traffic, ready your Easytrip RFIDs for FIBA World Cup opener

All fired up for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 opener on August 25? If you’re watching the Philippines vs Dominican Republic game live at the Philippine Arena on opening day, then you already know the sort of #carmageddon you’re driving into.

Just a reminder to all motorists: The Ciudad de Victoria Exit of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) is a fully cashless toll plaza without cash lanes. There are only RFID lanes here, so make sure to have have an Easytrip RFID—that’s what this tollway uses, not Autosweep—before driving out.

If you already have an Easytrip RFID sticker, here’s how to check if it has sufficient balance. For our Easytrip reloading guide, click here.

Remember that gates to the Philippine Arena will open at 12nn, and will be closed beginning 5:30pm. Only P2P buses and vehicles with valid access and parking permits will be allowed to enter after 5:30pm. For a list of parking areas at the venue, check out our Philippine Arena transport and survival guide.

PHOTO BY FIBA on Facebook

According to the NLEX Corporation, 200 personnel and incident response team members will be deployed at Ciudad de Victoria and strategic areas along the expressway. Motorists headed to Bocaue or Santa Maria are advised to take alternate routes via the Marilao, Bocaue, or Tambubong exits of NLEX. A truck ban will be implemented at select municipalities, so check the pages of local government units for announcements and specific advisories.

If you want to avoid the stress of navigating through traffic yourself, 400 P2P buses will be deployed to transport event-goers to and from the Philippine Arena from 12 take-off points in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces. The service is free and is available to those with tickets for opening day. Here’s how to book a free P2P bus ride.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will run from August 25 to September 10, co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. Aside from Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the two other tournament venues in the country are Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The final phase of the tournament, from the quarterfinals up to the finals, will be held at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Classes in public schools in all levels and work in government offices in Metro Manila and Bulacan are suspended on August 25 for the opening ceremonies. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is implementing intermittent stops on EDSA and other major roads for the duration of the event. Number coding will not be suspended for opening day.

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 opening day traffic advisory: