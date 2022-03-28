Here’s how you can avail of the free MRT-3 rides this month

In light of the completion of the MRT-3 Rehabilitation Project, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) is offering free MRT-3 rides until April 30, 2022. Naturally, some commuters are asking online about how they can avail of these complimentary rides.

Well, it isn’t as simple as walking into the station and straight onto the platform. If you have a Beep card, you still need to tap your card on the ticket gates upon entry or exit—this should not affect your card’s balance.

If you have no stored-value card, you can queue up for a single-journey ticket at the booths and use these to pass the ticket gates. Take note, however, that even if the MRT-3 rides are free, you’ll still be charged P50 for lost or damaged tickets. You can check out the video below for more details.

How to avail of the free MRT-3 rides

All rides from the first trip at 4:40am to the last one at 10:10pm will be free. The free rides will also be available regardless of starting points or destinations. Considering the continuous spike in fuel prices these days, we reckon motorists can benefit from the DOTr’s new initiative.

