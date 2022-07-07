Baguio tourists can soon go around the city via Hop On, Hop Off buses

It isn’t just Metro Manila that has to deal with heavy traffic day in and day out. Tourist hotspots like Baguio City have the same problems, especially now that people are starting to travel again.

Data from Baguio City’s tourist portal shows that 50,000 to 60,000 visitors arrive weekly, 40,000 of which arrive during weekends. To help mitigate this traffic problem, the local government unit will now revive its Hop On, Hop Off (HOHO) buses to decongest Baguio’s roads. Visitors intending to go around the city can choose to park their cars at the Baguio Convention Center instead and join the self-guided tour that will stop at various tourist destinations.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Baguio Hop On, Hop Off bus:

Schedule of operations

The Baguio HOHO buses will be operational from Fridays to Sundays beginning July 15, 2022. Two buses will be deployed at 30-minute intervals per trip. With seven trips per day, the local government expects to serve up to 290 tourists and reduce traffic by at least 50 cars.

The first trip departs from the Baguio Convention Center at 8:30am. The last trip departs from Wright Park to Governor Pack Road departs at 6:20am.

Baguio HOHO stations and stops

Baguio Convention Center (starting point)

Botanical Garden (first stop)

Mansion House (second stop)

Mines View Park (third stop)

Wright Park via Gibraltar Road (fourth stop)

Governor Pack Road (fifth stop)

From the Governor Pack Road drop-off point, tourists may walk around the central business district and visit Burnham Park.

Travel time between stops takes five to 10 minutes. The bus will wait per stop for 15 to 20 minutes per location; tourists opting to stay longer at the stop can catch the next bus arriving in 30 minutes.

Baguio HOHO fares and fees

Rides on the Baguio HOHO bus are free of charge, but tourists have to pay parking fees at the Baguio Convention Center for now, with the proceeds to be used for the HOHO buses’ operation and maintenance costs. Parking fees are as follows:

Light vehicles – P35 for the first two hours, P10 per additional hour

Mini excursion buses – P40 for the first two hours, P15 per additional hour

Regular tourist buses – P400 for the first two hours, P15 per additional hour

Motorcycles – P10 for the first two hours, P5 per additional hour

Are you thinking of trying the HOHO buses out when you visit Baguio? You can check out the full advisory below.

Revival of Hop on-Hop off buses in Baguio City:

