10-year driver’s licenses now available in Regions I, II, III, IV-A, V

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) started rolling out its 10-year driver’s licenses in select branches last month. Now, the agency has begun implementing the provision of Republic Act No. 10930 in more regions across Luzon.

Specifically, the licenses with extended validity will be available in Regions I, II, III, IV-A, and V. You can check out the official announcement below:

Take note that all license holders are now required to complete a Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) seminar and acquire a certificate prior to renewal. However, only driver’s license holders without any violations will be eligible for a 10-year license.

To acquire a certificate, you can take a CDE Online Validation Exam via the Land Transportation Management System portal. There are also other things to note regarding the 10-year driver’s licenses, such as the periodical medical exam and the demerit system that could result in psych evaluations for erring motorists. Before you apply for renewal, be sure to read up on all these.

