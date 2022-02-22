Need to review for the LTO license-renewal exam? You can do so on YouTube

Toward the end of 2021, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) started rolling out driver’s licenses with the new 10-year validity in select branches. With it came the full rollout of the agency’s Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) Program.

Under the CDE Program, motorists must pass a 25-question evaluation test and secure a CDE certificate of completion prior to license renewal. It’s convenient for the most part, as the review materials including the exam itself are all accessible online via the Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) Portal.

We went over to the website to try and view said materials, and we’ve discovered that some of the audio-visual presentations are actually accessible on YouTube. And since the LTMS Portal doesn’t exactly track whether you’ve properly reviewed all the materials prior to taking the online exam, this could be an alternate route applicants can take.

PHOTO BY LTMS Portal

The review materials you’ll find on YouTube are the same ones you can access by going to the LTMS Portal’s Driver’s License Renewal Course tab and selecting “CDE PROGRAM AUDIO VISUAL.” There are eight videos in total: four each for non-professional and professional license renewal.

For both types of licenses, there’s a two-part ‘General Info’ video, a video on special laws for motorcycles and tricycles, and another clip on special laws for motor vehicles. Regardless of whether you hold a pro or a non-pro license, you’d have to spend at least five hours going through all these materials. You can check out the embedded videos below for a better look.

CDE Program reviewers for non-professional driver’s license applicants

1) General info – Part 1

2) General info – Part 2

3) Special laws for motorcycles

4) Special laws for motor vehicles

CDE Program reviewers for professional driver’s license applicants

1) General info – Part 1



2) General info – Part 2

3) Special laws for motorcycles

4) Special laws for motor vehicles

Take note, however, that there are other review materials that can only be viewed via the official LTMS Portal. Of course, you will still have to access the portal to take the CDE online exam. We’re merely sharing these bits of information for those who aren’t that tech- or Internet-savvy—we think you’ll find it convenient to have all the review materials accessible through a more common platform like YouTube.

As for a detailed guide on how to navigate the LTMS Portal for license renewals, we’ll have a guide up on our website soon, so keep your eyes peeled.

