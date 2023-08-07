The LTO is open to the idea of special license plates for electric vehicles

Resolving the license plate backlog and distributing unclaimed replacement plates are among the top priorities of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) at the moment, but agency chief Vigor Mendoza II has also stated that he is open to the idea of special license plates for electric vehicles.

You may recall that in May, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) requested from the LTO a list of certified EVs and hybrid vehicles to serve as a guide for the enforcement of the number coding scheme. Under Republic Act No. 11697 (Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or EVIDA), EVs and hybrids are coding-exempt, but there is currently a gray area when it comes to mild hybrids. These vehicles do have some form of electrification in their powertrains, but only to improve power and fuel economy, meaning they typically don’t have the ability to run on electric power alone even for brief periods.

Mendoza’s recent statement comes after the filing of House Bill No. 8570, or the Electronic Vehicle Special Plate Number Act of 2023. Note that the proper term is electric vehicle, not electronic vehicle. The bill, as filed, also does not specifically define what it considers to be an EV.

Here are the salient points of HB 8570:

EVs shall be issued a “special plate number,” the design and color scheme of which shall be determined by the Department of Transportation through the LTO. Despite the name of the bill, the wording suggests only the plate design and not the alphanumeric format of the plate number itself will be distinct from those of conventionally powered vehicles. An EV must be issued a certification of roadworthiness—which will check its electric components, battery, and charging system, among others—before it my be assigned a special plate. Having a special plate entitles the EV owner to tax incentives, priority parking in designated parking areas for EVs, access to priority lanes (including high-occupancy vehicle lanes and bike lanes), and ‘environmental recognition.’ EVs with special plates will be exempted from renewing the license plate every year; instead, owners will be required to submit a certification of roadworthiness every three years.

Currently, the latest LTO rules for temporary license plates prescribe a green font color against a white background for EVs. The temporary plates should also include the words ‘electric’ or ‘hybrid.’

“Maluwag at kampante na ang inyong LTO na tumanggap ng mga ganitong panukala dahil alam namin na in [a] few months’ time ay mareresolba na natin ang shortage sa license plates,” said Mendoza, adding that special plates for EVs will help traffic enforcers identify these vehicles more easily.

“Kung nakakapag-produce ang LTO ng mga special plate para sa ibang motor vehicle owners na gustong espesyal ang plaka ng kanilang sasakyan, walang dahilan para hindi natin ito pag-ukulan ng pansin lalo na at ang end-goal nito ay para sa ating kalikasan.

“But right now, allow us to focus first on solving the backlog on license plates and to distribute the unclaimed license plates in the soonest possible time.”

