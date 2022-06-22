The MMDA just launched a free solar-powered e-bike and e-scooter charging station

E-bike and electric kick scooter users have a new place to juice up in case they run out of battery: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) headquarters.

That’s right, the MMDA’s new 20-story HQ in Barangay Ugong, Pasig City isn’t just the center of the agency’s traffic-busting operations—it also features a brand-new e-bike and e-scooter charging station. This facility is powered by solar energy and completely free of charge, too.

The new charging station will be opened to the public on Monday, June 27. The MMDA says e-bike and e-scooter riders can plug in from 6am to 7pm through one of its 220-volt charging outlets, but has yet to say if it will be open seven days a week. Remember to bring your own charging cords and cables as well, by the way.

PHOTO BY Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

In a statement, MMDA chairman Romando Artes said the MMDA headquarters’ new charging setup should help people cope with the rising price of gasoline and diesel.

“Putting up free charging stations for electronic vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters would encourage the public to use alternative modes of transportation and at the same time help them save expenses from high fuel costs,” Artes said.

And speaking of electric kick scooters, we’re willing to bet some of you are wondering whether or not you still need to have them registered with the Land Transportation Office (LTO). Well, here’s your answer.

This is definitely a good move on the MMDA’s part. Have you recently shifted to using alternative modes of mobility because of the country’s fuel crisis?

MMDA launches e-scooter and e-bike charging station

