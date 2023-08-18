Advisory: Number coding is suspended on August 21

We’re heading into the first of two consecutive long weekends for August, and if you’ll just be staying in the metro, take note: The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has announced that number coding is suspended on August 21, 2023, in celebration of Ninoy Aquino Day.

No number coding suspension announcement has been issued by Makati City as of this writing.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Advisory: Two-month dry run of cashless toll system starts on September 1

What number coding rules apply to the former Makati barangays now under Taguig?

“Suspendido ang pagpapatupad ng expanded number coding scheme sa Lunes, August 21, 2023, isang special non-working holiday bilang paggunita sa anibersaryo ng kamatayan ni dating senador Benigno ‘Ninoy’ Aquino Jr.,” the advisory reads.

“Ngayong long weekend, planuhin ang biyahe. Siguraduhing nasa maayos ang kondisyon ng sasakyan at kalagayan bago magmaneho.”

For those taking public transport, be reminded that the Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT-1) will be on half-day operations on August 20. Service resumes at 12nn.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE MOTORING NEWS:

Driver’s license backlog could worsen as LTO contract with card supplier becomes subject of TRO

Illegally parked vehicle hits wall after owner tried to run from the MMDA

Later this month, August 28 is a regular holiday in celebration of National Heroes’ Day. Classes in all levels in public schools and work in government offices in Metro Manila and Bulacan are also suspended on August 25 due to the opening ceremony of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, which the Philippines is co-hosting. Roadwork and mall-wide sales along EDSA and select areas of Metro Manila are prohibited from August 17 to September 10 to manage traffic throughout the event.

For our complete number coding guide, click here.

Number coding suspension for Ninoy Aquino Day 2023:

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now