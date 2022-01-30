ICYMI: ‘No vax, no ride’ for essential workers, fuel-price hike

“The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has announced another adjustment to Metro Manila’s ‘no vaccination, no ride’ policy: 30 days from now, even workers employed in industries and establishments allowed to operate under Alert Level 3 must be fully-vaccinated to use public transportation.

“According to the agency, unvaccinated and partially vaccinated workers have 30 days from today to continue commuting around the nation’s capital via rail lines and public utility vehicles. Come February 26, they will no longer be allowed to do so unless they have completed a full series of doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, or Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

“The new measure was agreed upon following an inter-agency meeting on January 21 between the DOTr, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.”

“Motorists, get your wallets ready. Fuel prices are set to go up again.

“Caltex and Cleanfuel have announced adjustments to their full prices this week, with gasoline and diesel prices to go up by P1.45 and P1.90 per liter, respectively.

“The new prices will take effect at exactly 12:01am tomorrow for Caltex gas stations. Cleanfuel, meanwhile, will implement the adjustments starting 4:01pm. We’re still waiting for an announcement from Seal Philippines. Look:”

“This week, the Senate approved on the third and final reading the measure that seeks to prohibit hoax orders and protect delivery riders and drivers from canceled bookings and fake deliveries.

“With 23 affirmative votes, the chamber unanimously approved Senate Bill No. 2302, which prohibits any scheme where the delivery driver or rider of food, grocery, and pharmacy items would have to make an advanced payment to fulfill orders. Under the measure, delivery service providers will be required to shoulder the cost of the bill in case of hoax orders.

“Customers will also be mandated to submit a valid proof of identity when registering to an online delivery platform, subject to data privacy laws.

“Persons found guilty of canceling confirmed orders unless allowed by the delivery service, placing hoax orders, or refusing to receive unpaid orders will be slapped with a penalty of up to six months in prison and/or a fine of up to P100,000.”

