SMC’s Pangasinan Link Expressway will link TPLEX to Lingayen and possibly Alaminos

Pangasinan has long remained one of the country’s best-kept secrets. Its natural landscapes, rich culture, and local cuisine are often overshadowed by more popular destinations. Things may be about to change with the planned Pangasinan Link Expressway (PLEX).

The PLEX is a proposed 76.8km expressway that will link the towns of Binalonan, Manaoag, Calasiao, and Lingayen as part of San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) broader initiative to enhance the road networks in Central and Northern Luzon. It’s set to begin at the Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway (TPLEX, pictured in images here for illustrative purposes only) exit in Binalonan.

If everything goes to plan, the travel time from Binalonan to Lingayen will be cut to around 20 to 30 minutes from the current one hour and 45 minutes upon the completion of Phase 1, according to SMC.

The company adds that PLEX will also provide access to the New Manila International Airport (NMIA) in Bulacan, slated to open in 2027. This will give folks an easier way to reach the upcoming international terminal, ideally sans the usual heavy traffic when traveling to NAIA.

PLEX is still in its infancy stages with no word on an official timeline yet, but here are a couple of things we can expect from SMC's proposals.

The expressway will be constructed in two phases. Phase 1 will stretch 42.76km from TPLEX to Lingayen, while Phase 2 will extend to Alaminos, Pangasinan. The first phase of PLEX will come in three segments: a 6.9km section from Binalonan to Manaoag, an 11.3km section from Manaoag to Calasiao, and a 22.17km section from Calasiao to Lingayen. A 2.39km spur road will also be built in Calasiao to provide better accessibility to other locales.

Meanwhile, the second phase to Alaminos will be a demand-driven expansion. This means it will only commence if there is a significant clamor for improved connectivity to Alaminos as evidenced by factors like high traffic volume, economic potential, and public interest from Phase 1.

SMC and the local government unit of Pangasinan signed a joint venture and toll concession agreement for the PLEX on October 16.

“PLEX is one of the most important projects, a game-changer for Pangasinan,” said Pangasinan governor Ramon Guico III. “This is because it is envisioned to reinvent the transportation and enrich the tourism landscape, prioritize accessibility of citizens to major towns and cities, magnify business and livelihood opportunities, multiply economic activity, build more infrastructure, and protect the environment.”