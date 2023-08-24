Motoring News

Advisory: Access Points to Philippine Arena will be closed temporarily starting 5:30pm on August 25

Arrive early if you’re watching the FIBA World Cup opener live
by TopGear.com.ph | 5 hours ago
Ciudad de Victoria off-ramp of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) leading to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan
PHOTO: Google Maps

Even if you’re not heading out to watch a FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 game live anytime from August 25 to September 10, you’ll still have to deal with worse-than-usual traffic especially in areas close to the venues. Such is the price our basketball-crazy nation has to pay for the honor of co-hosting an international sporting event.

The World Cup opener takes place at the Philippine Arena, and it’s expected to draw in a big home crowd as Gilas Pilipinas plays its first game against Dominican Republic.

To manage the traffic situation, NLEX Corporation has announced that all public access points to the Philippine Arena will be temporarily closed tomorrow, August 25, beginning 5:30pm. The advisory covers the following access points:

  • Ciudad de Victoria toll plaza northbound and southbound exits
  • Igulot intersection access via MacArthur Highway
  • Barangay Bolakan (backdoor)

Only P2P buses—which are free to book ride for all ticket holders—and FIBA-authorized vehicles with valid access and parking permits will be allowed entry into Ciudad de Victoria. All other motorists are advised to take alternate routes via Marilao, Bocaue, or Tambubong.

FIBA Naismith Trophy outside the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines

Aside from the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, other World Cup venues in our country are SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City and Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. We’ve compiled all relevant traffic stories and guides below, and we’ll bring you more motoring news as we have it. For the latest sports news on the FIBA Basketball World Cup, our friends over at SPIN.ph has that covered.

FIBA World Cup 2023 traffic advisories:

Guide to the FIBA World Cup 2023 venues:

NLEX Corporation advisory on Philippine Arena access points:

PHOTO: Google Maps

