FIBA World Cup: Designated parking areas at SM MOA Arena from September 5 to 10

We’re down to the home stretch of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, with just eight teams left in the running: Italy, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia, Canada, and Slovenia.

From the quarterfinals all the way to the finals, games will be played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The venue has so far averaged 6,566 attendees in 20 games played since the start of the tournament on August 25, with the US-Greece game on August 28 drawing a crowd of 11,392.

Going into the last few World Cup games at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has released an updated list of designated parking locations for attendees from September 5 to 10. Check out the full list below:

FIBA World Cup 2023: Designated parking locations at SM Mall of Asia Arena

North parking building South parking building Block 12 Block 16 concert grounds Block 19 open parking North SMBY parking South SMBY parking MAAX Building SMX NU Building S Maison parking Ikea/MOA Square EST Jetty Terminal Four ECOM basement Monarch building along Bradco Avenue Aseana Power Station along Bradco Avenue beside McDonald’s St. John Paul parking Block 8 open parking beside Solaire 8912 Building along Aseana Avenue Ayala Mall Aseana Square parking

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

PHOTO BY MMDA on Facebook

As always, we’ll bring you more FIBA-related motoring news as we have it. For in-depth World Cup news, our friends over at SPIN.ph has that covered.

