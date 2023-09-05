FIBA World Cup: Designated parking areas at SM MOA Arena from September 5 to 10

Motoring News

We’re down to the home stretch of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, with just eight teams left in the running: Italy, the United States, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Serbia, Canada, and Slovenia.

From the quarterfinals all the way to the finals, games will be played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. The venue has so far averaged 6,566 attendees in 20 games played since the start of the tournament on August 25, with the US-Greece game on August 28 drawing a crowd of 11,392.

Going into the last few World Cup games at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has released an updated list of designated parking locations for attendees from September 5 to 10. Check out the full list below:

FIBA World Cup 2023: Designated parking locations at SM Mall of Asia Arena

  1. North parking building
  2. South parking building
  3. Block 12
  4. Block 16 concert grounds
  5. Block 19 open parking
  6. North SMBY parking
  7. South SMBY parking
  8. MAAX Building
  9. SMX
  10. NU Building
  11. S Maison parking
  12. Ikea/MOA Square
  13. EST Jetty Terminal
  14. Four ECOM basement
  15. Monarch building along Bradco Avenue
  16. Aseana Power Station along Bradco Avenue beside McDonald’s
  17. St. John Paul parking
  18. Block 8 open parking beside Solaire
  19. 8912 Building along Aseana Avenue
  20. Ayala Mall
  21. Aseana Square parking

As always, we’ll bring you more FIBA-related motoring news as we have it. For in-depth World Cup news, our friends over at SPIN.ph has that covered.

FIBA World Cup 2023 traffic advisories:

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

