The LRT-2 is offering free rides to FIBA World Cup participants—including players, coaches

“Don’t take EDSA,” former senator Ping Lacson advised FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 participating teams yesterday. “You will lose the game by default.”

Well, they could travel by train instead. Although the odds of that happening are pretty much nil, so instead, just enjoy the photoshopped image above of Jordan Clarkson at the Recto Station.

In the event they do take that option, the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) is offering free rides from August 23 to September 12 for all World Cup accreditation pass holders...which include coaches, trainers, and yes, players. Check out the full list below.

FIBA World Cup participants eligible for free LRT-2 rides

PHOTO BY Official LRTA on X

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Athletes Coaches Delegates from other countries Organizing committee members Volunteers Safety and security personnel Accredited media

To avail themselves of free rides, they must show their FIBA Accreditation Pass to LRT-2 station or security personnel.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

This is the next-gen Toyota Tamaraw that will be assembled in PH starting 2024

It looks like the Volkswagen Tharu is coming to PH

The LRT-2’s Araneta Center–Cubao Station provides access to Araneta Coliseum, one of the World Cup venues for rounds held in the Philippines. The other two venues are Philippine Arena in Bulacan, where the tip-off will take place on August 25, and SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Gilas Pilipinas will be playing at Philippine Arena on August 25 (versus Dominican Republic), and at Araneta Coliseum on August 27 and August 29 (versus Angola and Italy, respectively).

We’ve compiled all relevant traffic stories and guides below, and we’ll bring you more motoring news as we have it. For the latest sports news on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, our friends over at SPIN.ph has that covered.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

FIBA World Cup 2023 traffic advisories:

Guide to the FIBA World Cup 2023 venues:

LRT-2 free rides advisory:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓