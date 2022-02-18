The new Ferrari F1-75 looks wild

Ferrari’s new F1-75 is perhaps the most radical interpretation of the 2022 rules we’ve seen so far (although Red Bull has only revealed its livery on a show car, of course). The Scuderia have been busy with those sidepods, coming up with an extreme-looking sunken design that sets it apart from the pack.

“I am proud of the work that has gone into designing the F1-75,” said Scuderia Ferrari team principal and managing director Mattia Binotto. “We know that expectations are high and we are ready to go up against our opponents. That’s the best part of this challenge and it’s what makes our work so fascinating.

“I would like the F1-75 to be the car that allows our fans to once again be proud of Ferrari. Our goal is to reignite the Prancing Horse legend and we can only do that by winning again. That will require a fast car and two great drivers and we have them.”

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ferrari

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We’re loving the retro look of that pointy noise with the black front wing, too, and the graphic design team seems to have worked wonders for the myriad of sponsors. Will 2022 finally be the year that Ferrari gets back to its best?

PHOTO BY Ferrari

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ferrari

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.