Confirmed: Fernando Alonso will continue racing in Formula 1 next year

Big news in the world of Formula 1, and no it’s not that season four of Netflix’s Drive to Survive has been confirmed for an early 2022 release.

Nope, we’re talking about Fernando Alonso. The 40-year-old has signed a contract extension with Alpine that will see him keep his place in the team for the 2022 season. Legend.

PHOTO BY Alpine F1 Team

The news of Alonso’s contract means that the French team will retain its current driver lineup next year, with recent race winner Esteban Ocon having signed a three-year deal earlier this season.

“I’m very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022,” said Alonso. “I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms. It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at Enstone and Viry-Châtillon.

PHOTO BY Alpine F1 Team

“It’s been a tricky season for everyone, but we’ve shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression. We’re targeting more positive memories for the rest of this season, but also crucially from next year onwards with the new regulation changes coming into Formula 1.

“I have been a big supporter of the need for a level playing field and change in the sport, and the 2022 season will be a great opportunity for that. I am looking forward to the rest of this year and racing alongside Esteban in 2022 for Alpine.”

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

