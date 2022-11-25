Racing News

The all-new Ford Ranger Raptor has conquered the Baja 1000

And this was a stock unit, too
by Drei Laurel | 4 hours ago
Image of the Ford Ranger Raptor
PHOTO: Ford Performance
The Baja 1000 ranks right up there with the Dakar Rally and King of Hammers when it comes to the world’s most grueling auto races. That said, you wouldn’t expect a stock truck to jump headfirst into the event.

The Ford Ranger Raptor, though, has done exactly that. More importantly, it came out the other end in one piece.

Image of the Ford Ranger Raptor

A stock, albeit “race-prepped” version of the vehicle, has conquered this year’s Baja 1000. Granted, it was the only vehicle that was entered into the race’s midsize class. But it’s still one hell of a feat nonetheless.

Powering the unit was a stock twin-turbo V6 running on Shell’s low-carbon biofuel. The suspension and bodywork of the vehicle weren’t modified, proving that even the model’s original form is capable of taking on harsh environments. Impressively, the unit was also able to drive back to its home base in Riverside, California after the race.

Image of the Ford Ranger Raptor

“It’s a key proving ground for Ford Performance and our vehicles to earn the badge of Raptor. This effort has been a global effort for Ford Performance from the beginning, with Ford Australia having done the design and initial development signoff, then shipping it to the States and working with all of our partners to pool all available resources for this common goal,” Ford Performance Motorsports director Mark Rushbrook said after the race.

“It takes a great truck and it takes great people. We’ve proved that we have both of those on a global level.” 

One more reason to be excited about this thing’s local arrival. Will you consider buying one when it lands in our market?

Image of the Ford Ranger Raptor


PHOTO: Ford Performance

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

