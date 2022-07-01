Report: CarPlay will soon let motorists buy fuel from their car’s infotainment screen

Okay, we know that paying for fuel is probably the last thing many of you want to hear about right now—but trust us, this is worth it.

According to a recent report by Reuters, motorists will soon be able to pay for fuel using only their car’s infotainment screen. This, after Silicon Valley tech giant Apple quietly introduces the feature to CarPlay.

The update is expected to arrive to vehicles in the US later this year and will allow CarPlay users to skip having to bring out a credit card for fuel transactions. The report adds that this is the latest push from Apple to turn our cars’ screens into digital marketplaces.

Now, some of you are likely skeptical. The success of this update also hinges on getting fuel providers onboard, right? Dallas-based operator HF Sinclair, which markets at over 1,600 gas stations, has already bared that it plans to use the new CarPlay feature.

“We are excited by the idea that consumers could navigate to a Sinclair station and purchase fuel from their vehicle navigation screen,” the company’s senior vice president of marketing Jack Barger told Reuters.

If you follow the in-vehicle tech scene, this shouldn’t come as too big of a surprise. Car owners, after all, CarPlay can already manage vehicle parking and electric vehicle charging. Would you like this update to come to the Philippine market as well?

