Peugeot is now selling mint-green 3D-printed cupholders

Peugeot has joined forces with HP to create a new line of wild-looking 3D-printed accessories for the 308. Never thought we’d be that into cupholder design, if we’re honest, but these are very cool indeed.

There’s a sunglasses holder, a cupholder, and a phone/card holder available in either mint green or black, and all are printed using a brand-new flexible polymer called Ultrasint thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). Sounds scary.

Apparently, Peugeot will soon start selling the accessories on its Peugeot Lifestyle shop—yes, the very same place where you can buy the excellent salt and pepper grinders—but that isn’t the biggest news here...

Peugeot has also suggested that 3D-printing tech could be used on more technical bits of its next generation of road cars. And parent group Stellantis has patented the use of TPU in a car interior, so expect to see more of these mesh-like shapes in everything from Maseratis to Vauxhalls.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

