These custom Honda Navi builds make us wish the model was available in PH

Earlier this month, Honda dropped a new bike in the US market that immediately caught our attention thanks to its aesthetic. It’s called the Navi, and it sports a refreshing new design that’s equal parts cute and rugged.

Now, the brand has revealed a pair of custom Navi builds that showcase the motorbike’s aftermarket possibilities. If you weren’t jealous of riders in the US when the vehicle was first revealed, you probably will be now.

PHOTO BY Honda

The first is by the guys over at MNNTHBX. This one grabs your attention thanks to a popping red and blue color scheme, an Öhlins shock absorber, a new handlebar, a carbon-fiber exhaust, and new race-inspired 12- and 10-inch wheels in the front and rear, respectively. This thing also comes equipped with 6.5-inch speakers that sit between the rider’s legs.

“We figured if you’re in the paddock, you always want some tunes, so we built a billet enclosure to go in that same space and integrated a Kicker sound system. It sounds really good,” MNNTHBX co-owner Kevin Estep said in a statement.

PHOTO BY Honda

Then we have Steady Garage’s take on the two-wheeler. A bit more creativity has gone into this one, which flaunts a futuristic cyberpunk appearance. There’s a custom-made exhaust with a steel pipe and twin outlet tips, an aftermarket shock absorber, a carbon-fiber seat, and a ‘diamond tail.’ The slick gray and yellow paint job are also accompanied by LED light strips that give the effect of a “rolling neon sign.” Neat.

Man, some markets get all the fun. Is the Navi something you’d like to see made available here in the Philippines? The answer is yes, and you should let the brand know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

