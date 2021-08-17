Leaked stickers reveal the Ford Maverick will do 10.6km/L in mixed driving conditions

The Maverick is a small truck—like considerably small by American standards. For this release, Ford’s ditched a massive road presence, large bed, and intimidating vibe in favor of a more compact form factor, easier maneuverability, and what we expect should be better fuel efficiency.

Just how much more bang for the buck fuel-wise are we talking about here? Leaked windshield stickers that recently surfaced on the Maverick Truck Club forums should provide an answer.

If these images are true, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lists the FWD Maverick as capable of averaging 25mpg (10.6 km/L) in a mixed city and highway driving environment—23mpg (9.7km/L) in the city, and 30mpg (12.7 km/L) out on the highway. The unit this windshield sticker was reportedly sourced from packs a 2.0-liter EcoBoost gasoline engine capable of up to 250hp and 375Nm of torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The AWD Ford Maverick XLT, meanwhile, will do up to 22mpg (9.3km/L) in the city and 29mpg (12.3 km/L) on the highway for combined fuel consumption of 25mpg (10.6 km/L) in mixed conditions. This unit comes with the same 2.0-liter EcoBoost and eight-speed automatic transmission but runs on two more wheels.

That’s roughly the same fuel economy figures for both the AWD and FWD Ford Maverick. There’s also a hybrid powertrain which Ford claims can do up to 17km/L. That one packs a 2.5-liter Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder for a total system output of 191hp and 210Nm.

For comparison, the hybrid version of the all-new Ford F-150 with a 3.5-liter V6 engine does around 10-11km/L. Think the Maverick’s fuel economy advantage over larger models will help convince Americans to check it out? Let us know in the comments.

