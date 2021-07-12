The diesel-powered Land Rover Defender 90 costs P5.69-M

It might have taken its sweet time getting here, but the Land Rover Defender 90 is now finally available in the Philippine market.

Coventry Motors Corporation, the off-road specialist’s official local distributor, has shared that the Land Rover Defender 90 has landed on our shores. This news comes several months after the company first announced that the shorter SUV, along with the brand’s D240 engine, would be hitting local showrooms in 2021.

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

The aforementioned engine is a 2.0-liter twin-turbocharged diesel mill capable of 237hp at 4,000rpm and 430Nm of torque between 1,400-3,750rpm—good enough for a top speed of 188kph. This comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and sends power to all four wheels.

Below are the Land Rover Defender 90’s official local variants and prices:

2021 Land Rover Defender 90

Defender 90 2.0 S Urban Pack – P5,690,000 Defender 90 2.0 S Country Pack - P5,740,000 Defender 90 2.0 S Adventure Pack – P5,820,000 Defender 90 2.0 S Explorer Pack – P5,990,000

Each ‘Pack’ equips the Defender 90 with a vibe and versatility unique to each respective theme. You can learn more about them here.

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

The 90 comes with plenty of neat tricks to accompany the new turbodiesel option, too. Complementing the vehicle’s 226mm of ground clearance and 850mm wading depth is a neat new Wade Sensing System that helps drivers out during river crossings. ClearSight Ground View, meanwhile, provides an unparalleled view of the vehicle’s surroundings when tackling challenging road conditions. Units also come with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a clean user interface for convenient operation.

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

With the addition of the 90 to the local Defender stable, the iconic off-roader is now more attainable than ever. Prior to this, you’d have to shell over P6.31 million to own the base Defender 110. If you’re interested in checking one out, units are already available for viewing and test drives at the All British Cars showrooms in BGC and Greenhills.

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

PHOTO BY Coventry Motors Corporation

