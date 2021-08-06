Lexus shows stealthy SUVs love with new GX Black Line Special Edition

There’s a reason why carmakers love releasing blacked-out versions of popular models: It’s just extremely hard to go wrong with the appearance.

SUVs, in particular, often stand to benefit from a stealthier appearance. And Lexus is continuing this trend with the release of a new Black Line Special Edition for the GX.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

As far as dark SUVs are concerned, the GX Black Line Special Edition keeps the theme relatively mild. Lexus, though, has focused on bringing the look to all the right components. These include new 18-inch wheels featuring a glossy black finish, as well as black trim around the vehicle’s chrome grille. Black bits have also been added to the front and rear bumpers, and the vehicle now also flaunts black roof rails and body-colored door handles.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

The appearance is carried over to the interior, too, where you’ll find plenty of black leather with contrast white stitching, a black headliner, and matte black ash wood trim on the SUV’s steering wheel. Units still come with a 4.6-liter V8 capable of 301hp and up to 446Nm of torque. Sadly, the dog pictured below does not come free with GX Black Line Special Edition units.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Continue reading below ↓

As we said, it’s simply hard to get an aesthetic like this wrong. What other SUVs would you like to see receive the blacked-out treatment? Let us know in the comments.

PHOTO BY Lexus



See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.