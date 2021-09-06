The Lexus RC F Fuji Speedway Edition is the brand’s most powerful V8 offering

Very few race tracks in the world feature a backdrop as stunning as the Fuji Speedway’s in Japan. Built near the base of Mount Fuji, many gearheads consider the setting an essential itinerary item for a visit to Land of the Rising Sun. That’s saying a lot, considering the countless motoring shrines and landmarks scattered throughout the country.

That said, fans aren’t the only ones who hold the legendary speedway in high regard. Lexus, for example, is paying tribute with the release of the new RC F Fuji Speedway Edition—a more powerful version of its flagship V8 offering, the RC F.

Limited to just 50 units, each RC F Fuji Speedway Edition will come equipped with a naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 capable of 472hp and 535Nm of torque. Now, those figures are identical to the standard RC F, but Lexus has seen it fit to tune the limited release for a faster 0-60mph (97kph) time of 3.96 seconds (for comparison, the ‘regular’ RC F will do that in 4.2 secs).

Lexus has also upgraded a few components to go with that added quickness. Stopping power is handled by Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes, there’s a new titanium exhaust, and the build features more carbon fiber to keep the vehicle’s weight down. Also worth noting, by the way, is that Lexus has updated the 19-inch wheel design for the entire RC F range. Nice.

The exterior also comes in an exclusive Electric Surge semi-matte finish, while the cabin receives some blue carbon fiber and serialized badging to keep units distinct.

Units make their way to Lexus showroom abroad later this month. No price yet, but expect to pay a premium if you want the extra performance and aesthetics that come with the Fuji Speedway Edition. Is being behind the wheel of a part of Japan’s motoring legacy worth a little extra to you? Let us know in the comments.

