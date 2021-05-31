For P4.69-M, you can get Mercedes-Benz V-Class with some of the nicest seats available

Anyone else here a fan of captain’s chairs? There’s just simply no better way to stay energized (and sane) in traffic than having a ride where you can sit back and stretch your legs. If you’ve ever experienced being transported by a vehicle equipped with them on the regular, there’s no going back.

Agree? If your answer is yes and you have a modest budget to upgrade, then the Mercedes-Benz V-Class with ‘Luxury Seats’ might interest you.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

Auto Nation Group, the German brand’s official Philippine distributor, has brought in the V-Class 220d equipped with Luxury Seats carrying a starting price of P4.69 million. It’s a premium ride and, as such, comes with one of the plushest cabins in the market.

The main draw here, though, is the aforementioned Luxury Seats. They’re located in the second row of the vehicle and feature six-way power adjustment. This allows the occupants to sit in a reclined position of up to 60 degrees. Passengers looking to get work done, meanwhile, can take advantage of a folding table that can also be used in the second row.

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

Only one engine option is available here, by the way: a four-cylinder 2.0-liter diesel mill capable of 163hp and up to 380Nm of torque. Other notable features include a parcel shelf, Attention Assist, Brake Assist, and Active Parking Assist.

The company says the vehicle’s space, cabin, and captain’s chairs will make long drives a more pleasurable experience. Us, though? We’d probably make better use of this by relaxing and dozing off while stuck in EDSA traffic. What about you?

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

PHOTO BY Auto Nation Group

