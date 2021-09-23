Toyota PH updates Hilux range with new tech, bumps Conquest prices by up to P45k

It appears it’s not just the Toyota Fortuner that’s getting price bumps and updates this month. Upon checking Toyota Motor Philippines’ (TMP) website, we noticed that TMP adjusted the prices of not only the Fortuner but also the Hilux as well, and the changes are quite significant across the range.

Top-of-the-line V Conquest variants get the biggest increase at P45,000, followed by the 2.4 Conquest 4x2 MT at P40,000. The G variants, meanwhile, get a P30,000 increase. Base J variants see no adjustments, so we’ve excluded them from the list. You can check out all the updated prices below:

2021 Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux 2.4 E 4x2 MT – P1,135,000 (+P22,000)

(+P22,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 G 4x2 MT – P1,250,000 (+P30,000)

(+P30,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 G 4x2 AT – P1,325,000 (+P30,000)

(+P30,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 Conquest 4x2 MT – P1,420,000 (+P40,000)

(+P40,000) Toyota Hilux 2.4 Conquest 4x2 AT – P1,495,000 (+P20,000)

(+P20,000) Toyota Hilux 2.8 V Conquest 4x4 MT – P1,800,000 (+P45,000)

(+P45,000) Toyota Hilux 2.8 V Conquest 4x4 AT – P1,875,000 (+P45,000)

Now, just like the Fortuner, the Hilux gets a few tech updates. These aren’t indicated in the brochures from TMP’s website yet, but according to a source, Conquest and G variants get a new dual-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic view monitor, and hood-lift assist added to the package. G and E variants, meanwhile, get new reversing cameras.

What do you think of these changes? Are the minor upgrades worth the price bump?

