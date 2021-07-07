PH Volkswagen Multivan Kombi units get 2.0-liter turbodiesel, could cost around P3.65-M

The Volkswagen Kombi is making a comeback. The German carmaker is launching the Multivan here in the Philippines with the iconic ‘Kombi’ moniker attached to it, and we’re kind of excited at the proposition.

If you’re interested, Volkswagen Philippines has already announced that units have landed and will be formally introduced within the month. We also now have the vehicle’s official engine details and specs, as well as its indicative starting price.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

Local Volkswagen Multivan Kombi units will come packing a 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine capable of 148hp and up to 340Nm of torque paired with a 7-speed Direct Shift gearbox. Only the model’s top-spec variant has been announced, and the vehicle will be available in a variety of color options including Reflex Silver, Black Pearlescent, and the Bi-Color Reflex Silver/Starlight Blue.

As for cost, the brand has mentioned an indicative price of P3.65 million. This figure isn’t final yet, though, and we expect a concrete price tag once the model is formally introduced. If what we see here holds, however, it’s a pretty lofty number when compared to the rest of the company’s Philippine lineup.

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

Thankfully, you do get quite a bit here. The interior flaunts nappa leather, captain’s chairs, as well as swivel seats which allow for face-to-face configuration. The brand is also promising plenty of safety features and tech to go with that package.

We’ll learn more about this van as we move closer to a launch. Expect this to be a well-rounded offering in the premium range for now. Is this something you’ll consider checking out at a dealership? Let us know in the comments.

