Behold, the face-lifted BMW Alpina XB7

We’d just like to say that here at Top Gear, we’re massive fans of the work Alpina has done over the years. Not just the excellent back catalog, but current stuff like the Alpina B3, too.

And yet, this exists. This is the face-lifted Alpina XB7. And you will have opinions.

We know it wasn’t exactly trying to improve on a Monet or Manet (how confusing is that, by the way?) but the XB7 might actually look worse than the BMW it’s based on.

ALSO READ:

New number coding scheme banning cars twice a week could take effect on May 1

MMDA proposal requires your brand-new car to have the same plate ending as your existing one

Anyway, like the previous XB7, it sits on the V8-engined X7. With added mild-hybrid bits that one is now called the M60i (it used to be the M50i) and as standard it’s a 4.4-liter twin-turbo unit that makes 523hp.

Continue reading below ↓

In the Alpina though, there’s a new exhaust, a new ECU, and a performance cooling system that ups power to 613hp and torque to 800Nm. The result is 0-100kph in 4.2 seconds and a top speed of 290kph.

So, those opinions. The box is below, and do try to keep them clean...

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.