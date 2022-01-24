Brabus boosts the G-Wagen’s power up to 789hp and 1,000Nm for the ‘Superblack’

Remember the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP? Not the catchiest name, we’ll admit, but it refers to Brabus’ ridiculously large, 789hp portal-axled pickup truck version of the Mercedes-AMG G63. Yeah, it’s a pretty cool (if monumentally obnoxious) thing.

The Adventure XLP was first unveiled back in February 2020, but you’re forgiven if it slipped your mind—here were other things happening at the time. In order to bring it back to public attention, Brabus has now unveiled the 800 Adventure XLP Superblack.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Essentially, it’s a £600,000 (P41 million) special edition of the ‘standard’ Adventure XLP—a car that’s already undergone a fairly major conversion with 500mm added to its wheelbase, a full pickup bed plonked on the back, and portal axles shoved underneath for 490mm of ground clearance. Oh, and because it’s Brabus, there are upgraded turbochargers and a new ECU for the 4.0-liter V8, so it now makes 789hp and 1,000Nm of torque.

The Superblack gets pretty much every option box ticked over the stock £330,000 (P22 million) XLP, and combines that with all-black everything. Even the jerry cans are painted to match the bodywork. The pickup bed is lined with Flexiteek—a material that Brabus uses on its boats (of course it does) – and there’s a frankly ridiculous amount of carbon fiber. Those weaved wheel arches alone add 116mm to the width of a standard G-Wagen.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Brabus describes the Superblack as the “ultimate off-road pickup,” although you’ll want to be pretty careful with the carbon-fiber skidplate (what were they thinking?) and those light-up side-exit exhausts. The winch on the front is rated to 4,500kg, and the massive roof rack can apparently be teamed with a tent in case you fancy sleeping under the stars.

The whole thing weighs 2,936kg, will do 0-100kph in 4.8 seconds, and is limited to 209kph thanks to those all-terrain Pirellis. The interior gets a ton of black leather, plus 206 elements finished in ‘Shadow Chrome,’ according to Brabus.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

