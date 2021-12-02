The all-new Ranger looks like a beast when clad in Ford off-road accessories

Squarer, more brutish, and sporting an aesthetic very similar to more contemporary Ford trucks like the Maverick, it isn’t hard to imagine how the all-new Ranger’s design might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Regardless of whether you dig it or not, though, you can’t deny it does indeed look more rugged than the previous generation—even more so, apparently, when you dress it up in Ford accessories.

The American car manufacturer’s official Australian website has revealed its next-generation pickup wrapped in yet-to-be-released accessories developed in partnership with third-party suppliers including ARB. First impressions? So far, so good.

A full list of upgrades isn’t provided, but we do get a proper look at parts like bullbars, underguards, snorkels, bumper-mounted lighting units, and a roof rack. Ford is also teasing a roof-mounted tent and pull-out storage compartments for the rear. It appears accessories will be spread out across three lines, too: Off-road, Touring, and Camping.

Before you get all excited and start setting aside money to buy parts for a car that’s yet to be released, Ford says the final appearance of these products may differ from what’s been teased here. That, and availability will vary depending on your market.

Will this be enough to steer aftermarket nuts from their favorite suppliers? Probably not, but it should make life easier for 2022 Ranger buyers looking to roll out of the dealership behind the wheel of something with a more dynamic appearance. What say you?

