All-new Ford Ranger now open for reservation in PH, starts at P1,198,000

Good news for those of you who’ve patiently been waiting for the all-new Ford Ranger: The American car manufacturer has announced that the vehicle is now available for reservation.

Not only that, but we also have the model’s starting price as well. The base Ford Ranger will set you back P1,198,000. As for the finer details and the rest of the official prices and variants, Ford Philippines says we can expect this information closer to the truck’s local launch.

And speaking of the launch, the brand says it should be taking place “within the next few weeks.” If you’re already set on the Ranger, though, all you need to do is get in touch with a local Ford dealership to reserve a unit.

The local-spec Ford Ranger will be available with two engines: a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel paired with either a six-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission, and a 2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel with a 10-speed automatic gearbox. We’re also happy to report that local Rangers will get those fancy new 10- and 12-inch touchscreen infotainment systems.

The company didn’t provide any specific performance details in its announcement, but units in neighboring Thailand could give us some idea of what to expect. Over there, the single-turbo engine does 168hp and 405Nm of torque, while the bi-turbo comes with 207hp and 500Nm.

We recently had the opportunity to try Ford’s latest trucks out in Thailand and were very impressed with the capability they have to offer. You can check out our driving impressions from that trip here.

So, a few weeks. Do you think the all-new Ford Ranger has what it takes to come out on top in the Philippine pickup market?

