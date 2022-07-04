Geely’s upcoming electric pickup truck look really, really good

You know a car looks good when it’s eye-catching even when covered in camouflage. Geely has just provided the world with its first look at its upcoming electric pickup under its new Radar sub-brand, and we think its design is on point.

Images released by the Chinese car manufacturer show its EV truck plying some twisty roads with a couple of cyclists. Again, it’s covered in camo—but this is about as good a look you’re going to get until that dizzying blue, white, and black paint job comes off.

No details have been released by the company yet, but judging by these photos, the vehicle is going to be on the smaller end of the truck spectrum. The bed, in particular, doesn’t look very massive.

PHOTO BY Geely

We’re big fans of the minimalist face seen here, too. We dig that simple strip-style grille and its angular design, as well as the modest headlights that flank it. Down low, you have some rugged foglight housings and glossy black plastic. No need for any openings up front since this is an EV.

At the back, you’ll find a unified taillight design with boxy lighting units on each end. The entire tail of the vehicle looks very square, and there’s also a decent-sized stepboard to make getting onto and off the bed easy.

Overall, this is a very subdued aesthetic—at least when you compare it to other electric trucks currently making their rounds online. Liking what Geely’s shown off so far?

Geely electric pickup:

PHOTO BY Geely

