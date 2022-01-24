Hennessey Performance beats Ford to the punch with reveal of Bronco VelociRaptor 400

John Hennessey saw that Ford planned to unveil the Bronco Raptor and basically said, “Hold my beer.”

This is the Hennessey Bronco VelociRaptor 400. It’s a souped-up version of the high-demand off-road plaything, and its reveal came several days ahead of Ford’s own performance Bronco variant, the Bronco Raptor.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

Not that the debut date matters, considering Hennessey is known for one-upping Ford’s stock Raptor offerings by quite a bit on the spec front. Here, the reputation translates into a modified version of the standard Bronco’s 2.7-liter V6 twin-turbo that does 411hp and an earth-moving 818Nm of torque.

To achieve those numbers, Hennessey has thrown everything but the kitchen sink at its new toy—a new high-flow air induction system, upgraded stainless-steel exhausts, a new intercooler, and engine management software alterations. Below you can check out John Hennessey putting the Bronco VelociRaptor through its paces both on-road and off:

Other upgrades include new 18-inch Hennessey Performance wheels wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires, new fold-out side steps, VelociRaptor bumpers, LED exterior lighting, serialized plaques, and new embroidered seats.

Those serialized plaques we mentioned? They’re there because only 200 of these bad boys are being made this year. No word regarding pricing yet, though you can expect it to cost a considerable bit more than whatever Ford is unveiling soon.

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

We’ll find out soon enough how much performance this VelociRaptor has over the standard Bronco Raptor. We doubt it’ll be too close. How about you guys?

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

PHOTO BY Hennessey Performance

