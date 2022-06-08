The all-new Lexus RX is both sleeker and lighter than the outgoing one

Lexus has been a roll when it comes to its crossovers recently. The RZ, Lexus’ first-ever global EV, was a thing to behold. And then not long after, the refreshed UX was unveiled.

Now? The brand is making changes to the larger end of its lineup with the all-new RX.

As far as looks are concerned, the all-new RX maintains an appearance that doesn’t stray too far from the familiar. The face does, however, flaunt a new take on the brand’s signature spindle grille design, as well as new integrated headlights.

PHOTO BY Lexus

The side profile appears relatively clean, save for a flowing character line that leads eyes towards the rear of the vehicle. There, you’ll find L-shaped lighting units that meet at the center of the tail. Buyers also have the choice of 19- or 21-inch machine-finished wheels, with the latter option available in a variety of colors.

Inside, there’s a nice blend of modernity and minimalism to the cabin. While the driver’s side of the front area is faced with plenty of controls, buttons, and screens, the rest of the interior maintains a clean overall vibe. Providing a warmer ambiance is an ambient lighting system, as well as premium trim options for the door panels. A panoramic glass roof adds to the roominess of the space, and entertainment can be managed via a 14-inch multimedia touchscreen display.

PHOTO BY Lexus

The vehicle’s new GA-K platform provides improved weight distribution, with the crossover SUV now lighter by up to 90kg. While the wheelbase has been increased by 60mm over the outgoing one, the overall length of the vehicle is maintained thanks to a shorter overhang. This alteration results in more legroom for rear passengers, as well as more cargo space.

Four engine options are available: A turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with 275hp and 430Nm of torque, a hybrid system that uses a 2.5-liter gasoline engine for 246hp and 316Nm, a 2.4-liter turbo-hybrid system with 367hp and 550Nm (found in the TX500h F Sport), and a plug-in hybrid setup. No output details have been revealed for that last one just yet.

The all-new Lexus RX will hit the global market towards the end of 2022. Interested?

More photos of the all-new Lexus RX

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

