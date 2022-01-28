The Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior is a truck PH buyers would surely love

Yes, we’re obsessed with pickups here in the Philippines. But to the point where we’re at par with our friends over in Australia? Maybe not. After all, having a reliable truck in the Outback really can mean the difference between life and death.

Nissan has seen fit to reward that market’s passion for beds and 4x4 drivetrains with a gnarlier version of its midsize pickup offering. Say hello to the Navara Pro-4X Warrior 2.0.

Now, you may be familiar with the moniker on account of its non-Warrior counterpart, the Pro-4X, being available right here in the Philippines. We also reported this beast’s reveal last year, albeit with no details regarding exactly what upgrades OEM specialist Premcar made to boost its capability over the regular version’s. So let’s break it down completely this time.

For starters, the dimensions have changed. The Pro-4X Warrior rides 40mm higher than the regular Pro-4X, and gets a 30mm increase to its track width as well. The truck’s approach angle has improved from 32 to 36 degrees, too (though its departure angle is down to 19 degrees from 19.8 on account of a new full-size spare tire). Suspension alterations supposedly result in more front-end support, less body roll, and better all-around dampening.

The exterior is a massive step up. Key upgrades here include a new safari-style bull bar with integrated lights up front, a new ‘Navara’ bash plate in red, Cooper Discoverer all-terrain tires, fender flares, and a sporty new decal pack. The interior also flaunts new embroidered headrests.

No change to what’s under the hood, however. Powering the Warrior is the same 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine capable of 188hp and 450Nm that propels Australia’s standard Navara Pro-4X dual cab. This isn’t stopping Aussies from biting on the rest of the package, though, with Premcar set to produce 1,000 units by the end of March 2022.

We’re willing to bet local car buyers would immediately pounce on the Navara Pro-4X Warrior if ever Nissan Philippines decides to sell it around these parts. How do you think something like this would stack up against other pickup offerings available here?

2022 Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior

