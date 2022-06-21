The Nissan Navara gets upgraded with extra safety features, new Black Edition in Thailand

Remember: Anything from a full design overhaul to an altered sidemirror housing can be labeled a ‘refresh’ by a car manufacturer. It’s also important to note, though, that upgrades don’t necessarily need to be just skin-deep.

In the case of the Thai-spec Navara, a more comprehensive suite of advanced safety tech courtesy of Nissan 360 Safety Shield is at the heart of the truck’s latest update.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Most double cab and king cab units now come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) like intelligent forward collision warning, intelligent emergency braking, lane-departure warning, automatic high beam Assist, and blind-spot intervention.

Little has been changed inside the Navara as well. Pro-Series units now get an eight-way electronically-adjustable adjustment for the driver’s side and new seats.

If improved looks are what you’re after, you’ll be happy to know the Japanese carmaker has also introduced the new Nissan Navara Black Edition to the market. As the name implies, this variant flaunts a handful of darkened exterior elements that give the vehicle a relatively stealthier exterior vibe.

PHOTO BY Nissan

Changes in the Black Edition include a rugged blacked-out front grille, door handles, and side mirrors. There’s a tougher-looking front bumper now, too, as well as dark fenders with a bolted-on appearance. The truck also rides on black alloy 18-inch wheels and features a shark’s fin antenna.

No changes to performance here. Units in Thailand still pack either a 2.3-liter twin-turbocharged diesel engine with 190hp and up to 450Nm of torque, or a 2.3-liter turbodiesel with 163hp and 403Nm. Gearbox options remain a seven-speed automatic or a six-speed manual transmission.

Anyway, would you like to see these upgrades and the new Black Edition variant made available locally? Let us know in the comments.

2022 Nissan Navara

PHOTO BY Nissan

