Is the Nissan Sylphy e-Power a worthy Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid rival?

Nissan’s e-Power technology is making its way to more and more models in its lineup. After the Kicks in Thailand and the Note in Japan, the latest vehicle to get the treatment is the Sylphy over in China.

You may recall that this is the same market where the all-new Sylphy made its debut back in 2019. This new Sylphy e-Power debuts with the same stylish exterior and premium interior but with an entirely different setup under the hood.

The powertrain is composed of a gasoline engine, a power generator, an inverter, and an electric motor with a lithium-ion battery. Nissan hasn’t said much about the new Sylphy’s specs, but it has confirmed that the e-Power setup will produce 300Nm of torque and will be capable of achieving 25.6km/L.

Chances are, it’ll have the same power unit as the Note Aura. By the looks of the videos on Nissan’s website, though the Sylphy might not get the one-pedal capability of the Leaf and the Kicks e-Power.

We’re not betting on Nissan Philippines bringing this model in just yet. But if it does, it’ll be a good vehicle to pit against the hybrid Toyota Corolla Altis. What do you guys think?

