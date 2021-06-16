Predictably, the latest Porsche 911 GT3 now gets a Touring version

The Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is back. As expected, the 992-generation track special has also bred a, um, road special. The king of Porsche Motorsport products, Andreas Preuninger, acknowledges the 991-gen GT3 Touring was a big hit and “for the driver who isn’t hunting track days every weekend and who wants to more clandestinely drive a GT car.”

PHOTO BY Porsche

Continue reading below ↓

Sound like you? Here’s what you need to know. The new Touring Package does the same thing as before—it lops the fixed wing from the back of the GT3—costing and weighing exactly the same as the car it’s based upon in the process. Respectively £127,820 (P8.66 million, pre-options) and 1,418kg (as a manual).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Which, last time around, was the only spec the Touring came in. This time, though, you can swap the six-speed stick-shift for a seven-speed PDK at no extra cost.

PHOTO BY Porsche

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Porsche

There’s a bit more visual differentiation this time around, too. As well as losing its spoiler, the Touring gets silver trim around its windows and body-colored front styling in place of black (peek beneath the number plate on the pic below). Inside, alcantara is traded for leather. It’s a less nerdy, more luxurious experience.

Continue reading below ↓

There’s no word on whether the standard GT3’s 3.4sec 0-100kph time and 319kph top speed change at all, but Porsche promises the same high-speed downforce as a fixed-wing car thanks to an electronically extended spoiler.

PHOTO BY Porsche

And if you still want the option of taking your Touring on a track day, carbon-ceramic brakes and carbon-reinforced plastic bucket seats remain on the options list. Presuming you’re happy adding another £10,000 (P677,000) to the price, of course.

Continue reading below ↓

So, clandestine drivers of the world wide web. Think this is the 992 GT3 to have?

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Porsche

PHOTO BY Porsche

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.