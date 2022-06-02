New limited-edition Toyota 86 release proves the sports car looks good in orange, too

Red, white, blue…and now orange? Yes, the verdict is in: The 2022 Toyota 86 looks pretty good sporting the sunset shade.

We say this because the Japanese car manufacturer has just revealed a limited-edition release of the vehicle in the US market, and we’ve fallen in love. Limited to just 860 units, the Toyota 86 Special Edition flaunts an exclusive color and a handful of aesthetic enhancements meant to spice up the sports car’s vibe.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Obviously, the first change you’ll notice here is the new color. Toyota calls is ‘Solar Shift,’ and it should fit in quite nicely with the standard range of available hues.

After that, you’ve got Gazoo Racing (GR) 18-inch wheels in matte black, and a GR performance exhaust system with stainless-steel pipes and black chrome tips. These design choices contrast very nicely with the exterior bright and sun-shiny vibe.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Capping the package off are GR graphics on the 86’s C-pillars and suede seats. No alterations to this thing’s mechanicals, though. Under the hood remains a 2.4-liter gasoline engine that produces 228hp and up to and 249Nm of torque paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

While it’s unlikely this release will ever see the light of day in the local market, it shouldn’t be too difficult to wrap your own 86 in the same color. There’s just the problem of snagging a unit—and affording one in the first place.

More photos of the Toyota 86 Special Edition

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

PHOTO BY Toyota

