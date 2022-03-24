Yet another teaser for the Toyota GR Corolla hatch has dropped—this time in video form

Man, we really hope this is the last one. Toyota has dropped another teaser for the upcoming GR Corolla hatch and…it’s really more of the same, if we’re being honest. But hey, at least now we get to see more of it on video. Well, sort of.

You see, our latest look at the hot hatch comes courtesy of a car ad for the Toyota GR Supra and all-new 86. The Japanese carmaker shows off the rear of the GR Corolla towards the end of the clip—though it’s a very brief appearance draped in shadows. Watch:

2022 Toyota GR Corolla hatch teaser

Hey, we told you it wasn’t much, didn’t we? We suppose you could say the taillights look neat if you’re really trying to be glass-half-full about this. If it’s any consolation, you are treated to some incredible visuals of the other two vehicles sliding around in the snow and shredding tires inside an abandoned mall.

Yeah, if you could go ahead and show off the Toyota GR Corolla hatch in full already, that would be great. We’re starting to feel on edge about this. But let’s face it: We’re all going to wait anyway. Think the car will live up to the hype?

