The Toyota Raize will be launched in PH on February 4

The mystery is over. The Toyota Raize now has an official Philippine launch date.

Toyota Motor Philippines has sent out invitations for the launch of the Raize on February 4, 2022. That’s next week. This news comes just several days after the Japanese car manufacturer’s local dealerships began accepting reservations for the vehicle.

In our market, the Raize will retail from P746,000 to P1,036,000. All units will come equipped with either a 1.2-liter three-cylinder gasoline engine with 87hp and 113Nm of torque, or a 1.0-liter turbo capable of 97hp and 140Nm.

In case you missed it, below are the official prices and variants of the Toyota Raize again:

2022 Toyota Raize

Toyota Raize 1.2 E MT - P746,000 Toyota Raize 1.2 E CVT - P816,000 Toyota Raize 1.2 G CVT - P906,000 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT - P1,031,000 Toyota Raize 1.0 Turbo CVT (White Pearl) - P1,036,000

Considering the specs and prices of the Philippine-bound Raize are already plastered all over the Internet, there’s little else regarding the vehicle that’s still left in the dark. Still, next week will be the country’s first official look at the vehicle.

So, will you be adding the Toyota Raize to your shortlist?

PHOTO BY Toyota

