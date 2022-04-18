It’s official: The Toyota GR Supra is getting a manual transmission

See that? Yes, it’s an image of a clutch pedal. Not just an image of any clutch pedal, mind you, but of one belonging to Toyota’s iconic five-letter sports car.

We are, of course, referring to the Supra. Yes, the Japanese car manufacturer has finally revealed the model will soon be available with a manual transmission—one developed using feedback from the car’s customers and fans. How soon? We don’t know yet—but we do know what markets appear to be getting the option first.

2022 Toyota Supra manual option

The company’s official USA Twitter account has confirmed it. Europe will be getting the option as well, and the same goes for Australia. We reckon Japan will get it, too, but all won’t be right in the world unless the three-pedal setup makes its way to our shores as well.

In the Philippines, the Toyota GR Supra is currently available packing a 3.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged gasoline engine with 335hp and up to 500Nm of torque. And, you guessed it, this can only be had exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota says it will be releasing more news regarding the manual transmission GR Supra in the coming weeks. Cross your fingers that word of widespread availability in less glamorous markets is included in the next update.

