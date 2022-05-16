The Lexus UX gets more tech, better handling, and improved safety heading into 2023

The Lexus UX may be the Japanese brand’s smallest offering, but it’s heading into 2023 with some pretty big upgrades.

Lexus has revealed the refreshed version of its subcompact crossover, flaunting a host of improvements to the car’s convenience. While no changes to the powertrain have been mentioned, the brand says it has improved the vehicle’s performance by making its structure more rigid.

PHOTO BY Lexus

To achieve this, Lexus added 20 welding points to the body. The crossover’s steering has been improved, and its shock absorbers have been retuned as well. The company has also seen it fit to equip the refreshed UX with newly developed run-flat tires, an addition that Lexus claims provide a quieter ride.

A number of alterations have been made to the cabin with usability in mind. A new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system is now available, offering a better resolution compared to its predecessor. It also features a ‘Panoramic View Monitor,’ stitching together images captured from various exterior cameras to provide a seamless view of your surroundings.

PHOTO BY Lexus

Lastly, a pair of USB-C charging ports have been installed by the center console, and the wireless charging pad is now larger and features LED lighting for easier use in the dark.

In terms of safety features, the UX’s Lexus Safety System gets a handful of upgrades to give occupants extra surety while on the go. The pre-collision system’s camera and millimeter-wave radar now have expanded range, and the crossover’s lane-recognition functions are now assisted by artificial intelligence, too.

More than 240,000 Lexus UX units have been moved since the model was introduced to the brand’s lineup in 2018. With this latest iteration, expect the small crossover’s presence in the market to be solidified further. Think we’ll get these upgrades here?

More photos of the new 2023 Lexus UX:

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

PHOTO BY Lexus

