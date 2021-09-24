This P16.3-M Toyota Tacoma camper is essentially a mansion on wheels

There are a handful of reasons why a moneyed motorist might decide to throw an absurd amount of cash at enhancing an already capable ride. Usually, it’s for added performance to suit his or her needs—perhaps an upgraded suspension setup for off-road adventures, or a more powerful engine to show off at the track.

Overlanders, on the other hand, can take splurging to a whole other level. Adding extra utility to your home on wheels is one thing. Essentially turning it into a mobile mansion is another thing entirely.

This Toyota Tacoma by Truckhouse, called the BCT, is the perfect example of what we’re talking about. Built on the truck’s TRD version, the BCT carries a $325,000 (P16.3 million) starting price. That’s pretty much supercar money.

If you’re looking for a five-star experience inside a pickup, this thing might be the closest you’ll get. If you go all-out on options, you’re getting a queen-sized bed, a dining area that can be converted into another bed, a kitchen setup complete with a fridge, a microwave, and an electric stove, and probably one of the poshest setups in the overlanding scene.

We’re particularly fond of how spacious the interior looks. This is thanks to the multiple dual-paned windows and large skylight, as well as bright cabin lights. Other niceties include a 32-inch LED television, vinyl flooring, and a wet bath with a toilet.

Alterations have been made to improve performance off-road as well. There’s an aftermarket long-travel suspension, an upgraded rear axle and brakes, a snorkel, massive all-terrain tires, and a variety of other add-ons like auxiliary lighting and winches. The truck’s chassis has been reinforced, too.

The base model runs on a 3.5-liter V6 with 278hp and up to 359Nm, while higher-end units get a supercharged version capable of 370hp and 447Nm. Again, the trucks starts at $325,000, so you’re likely to spend more to get all of the niceties mentioned above.

So, this, or a studio unit? Frankly, we don’t think we would be able to decide. How about you guys?

