This week in cars: Next-gen Honda CR-V, Nissan Patrol ‘Warrior’

PHOTO BY Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China

“Honda has rolled out five generations of the CR-V since 1996. It was one of the first models to popularize crossovers and remains one of the brand’s best-sellers. The fifth-generation model rolled out in 2017, continuing the successful path laid down by its predecessors. But this model will retire soon as Honda is just about ready to roll out the all-new CR-V.

“At least, that’s what it seems like in China. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China (quite a mouthful, eh?) recently approved the sale of the crossover over there. That means we also get to see what the sixth-generation CR-V might look like. Not only that, there are no covers on the car. What you see here is close to the final product.

“We rendered the 2023 CR-V a few months back and it looks like we’re pretty close to the real deal. At the front is a more dramatic interpretation of the brand’s Solid Wing Face corporate look. It has slim headlights, a bigger and wider grille, and a longer hood compared to the outgoing model.

“The gentle curves and broad shoulders of the fifth-gen CR-V make way for more upright and defined lines on the sides. As for the rear, the redesigned crossover retains the signature vertical taillights. But this time around, it’s more angular and has shades of the Volvo XC60.

“The document from China also presents a few clues. The 240 badge stamped on the tailgate hints that it has the 1.5-liter turbo that powers the new Civic and HR-V. If that’s the case, The CR-V could pack about 175hp and, you guessed it, 240Nm of torque. If those numbers sound familiar, that’s because it’s about the same as the Civic and the recently introduced HR-V.”

PHOTO BY Nissan

“Man, moving to Australia sure sounds like a real fine idea right about now. Sure, you’ve got giant spiders, flame tornadoes, and just about every manner of nasty prowling the Outback—but you also have this.

“What is it? Just a sketch of a potential Nissan Patrol Warrior release Premcar is currently studying for the Australian market. If it gets the green light and turns out anywhere near as gnarly as its pickup cousin, the Navara Pro-4X Warrior, Aussie buyers are going to be in for a real treat.

“Speaking of the Navara, the Japanese car brand has confirmed that yet another Warrior-fied version is in the works. The upcoming truck is being pegged as ‘a new entry point to the family,’ with the Warrior program’s Australian expansion already having been confirmed to the local dealership network. Exciting stuff.”

PHOTO BY China Patent and Trademark Office via PaulTan.org

“Geely’s global lineup just continues to grow. Over the past few years, the Chinese carmaker has managed to add a seven-seater in the Okavango, a sedan in the Emgrand, and an electric vehicle in the Zeekr 001. Now, it looks like the company is set to expand its offerings even further.

“According to reports by PaulTan.org and NetEase Auto, Geely could be working on a new electric pickup to be sold under another new sub-brand, Radar. The pickup surfaced online through the patent images you see here.

“The images don’t show much, but we do get to see a different design on this truck. There are aggressive-looking elements on the front fascia similar to what we see on the new Coolray, but there’s no ‘expanding cosmos’ grille in sight. We reckon that’ll help differentiate the upcoming Radar vehicles from the existing Geely cars.

“There’s still some resemblance to Geely’s styling, though. The side profile shows what appear to be familiar chrome strips below the doors, while the rear features Emgrand-like taillights that stretch the width of the tailgate.”

PHOTO BY Honda

“Minivans have come a long way since their humble days as pure family haulers. They’re getting more and more luxurious now, and some are even shifting their designs to look more like SUVs.

“Sporty, though? That might still be a stretch. This isn’t stopping Honda from trying, equipping its Odyssey with a handful of exterior and interior enhancements to give the minivan a somewhat more energetic vibe.

“Outside, the Japanese carmaker has opted for a stealthy appearance with blacked-out 19-inch wheels and a ton of gloss black trim. You’ll find the stuff on the grille, headlight and foglight surrounds, side mirrors, and pillars. Other than that, the vehicle looks like your standard Honda Odyssey.

“The dark theme gets carried over inside, albeit with some contrasting elements for a slightly livelier vibe. The black leather seats get sporty red stitching, and the same treatment is applied to the vehicle’s steering wheel. The pillars and headliner also come in black, while some red accent lighting on the dashboard and footwells cap the look off.

“Overall, what defines a car’s sportiness is what’s hidden underneath the hood. In the case of the Honda Odyssey Sport, it’s a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine capable of 280hp and 355Nm of torque mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.”

PHOTO BY Built By Legends

“When it comes to cars, the term ‘clean’ can be slapped onto anything from a used car with a pristine record to a bang-up job restoring an old classic. Not as common is its use to solely describe a car’s aesthetic.

“This R32, though? It’s clean, all right. And we mean ‘clean’ as in its look might be clean enough to turn even Marie Kondo into a Godzilla fan.

“Say hello to the Mine’s R32 Skyline GT-R—completely torn down and painstakingly restored by Garage Yoshida and Mine’s to produce an uncompromising unit that ‘transcends the typical JDM tuner car mindset.’

“What that means, we aren’t entirely sure. But it’s a piece of work, beginning with the exterior that underwent wet blasting, five layers of paint, and powder coat restoration for an ultra-white look that will give even a clean sheet of bond paper a run for its money. Adding some contrast to the appearance is a blacked-out tailpipe and dark Rays TE037 18-inch wheels with Mine’s wheel caps.

“Other bits worth noting are stock R32 seats finished with custom fabric and black suede, a carbon-fiber hood, bumper, and spoiler, a custom shift knob, and a steering wheel wrapped in kappa leather and Alcantara with a thicker grip.”

