This week in cars: Nissan Patrol Warrior teased, scratch-proof Suzuki Jimny paint job

PHOTO BY Nissan

“Earlier this year, Nissan Australia teased that it would be beefing up the Patrol with the same ‘Warrior’ treatment it gave the Navara Pro-4X. Now, we finally have some idea what that vehicle will look like.

“The Japanese car manufacturer has finally released a teaser for the Australian market’s Patrol Warrior. Developed in collaboration with Premcar, this iteration might shape up to be the model’s most intimidating iteration yet.

“Nissan says that the Patrol Warrior’s upgrades will focus mainly on the SUV’s suspension setup and wheels. It will get improved ground clearance, a wider stance, and better handling, the brand says—alterations that will supposedly ‘make this vehicle the ultimate Warrior.’

“That said, the Patrol Warrior will run on a familiar engine setup. Under its hood will be a 5.6-liter V8 mill capable of 400hp and up to 560Nm of torque.

“‘I’m extremely excited to announce that a Nissan Patrol Warrior is coming, and I have no doubt that it will be a huge success,’ Nissan Australia managing director Adam Peterson said in a statement.”

PHOTO BY Dip City

“One of the potential downsides to a fancy paint job? You’re often worried about having some dunce parked next to you ruining it. Thankfully, there are options that can help minimize this risk to some extent.

“Pasig City-based garage Dip City, for example, offers a scratch-proof paint job for the current-generation Suzuki Jimny that looks as eye-catching as it does durable. The company recently shared one unit that underwent the treatment boasting an attractive new two-tone exterior finish.

“To prove the paint job’s durability, Dip City uploaded a video to Facebook of someone running a key along the side of the vehicle. If this footage is anything to go by, then the treatment is as advertised.

“The matte look also adds to the Jimny’s durable vibe, and we’re fans of the way the treatment has been applied to the mini SUV’s front grille and bumper as well. These changes really help highlight the model’s retro-ish exterior design.”

PHOTO BY Honda

“When it comes to small SUVs, it’s arguable that the Toyota Raize is currently the local market’s belle of the ball. This could change, though, if the mystery crossover Honda is currently parading around in Indonesia turns out to be one of the Raize’s competitors.

“Right now, the vehicle is only being referred to as the ‘Honda SUV RS concept’ and is being labeled the carmaker’s “newest SUV candidate.” It first appeared at the 2022 Indonesia International Motor Show and is now touring the country covered in camouflage and displayed inside a clear box.

“Honda says that the vehicle is already ready for mass production, but has yet to reveal the actual production unit. Based on what we’ve seen, it’s going to be a subcompact crossover like the Toyota Raize.

“As the name of the vehicle implies, it will be part of the brand’s RS lineup. The camo makes it difficult to determine the vehicle’s actual appearance, but we’re seeing a familiar headlight and grille combination up front and a relatively high stance. For now, though, everything else remains under wraps.

PHOTO BY Toyota

“As far as hybrids and electrification are concerned, Toyota Motor Philippines is easily ahead of the pack.

“With offerings like the Corolla Cross, Corolla Altis, and Camry all available in hybrid form—as well as the upcoming arrival of the Toyota bZ4X—the Japanese brand has one the most extensive green lineup in the local market. Another model that might make a neat addition, though, is the 2023 Toyota Harrier PHEV.

“The current-generation Toyota Harrier’s plug-in hybrid version has just been revealed for the Japanese market and is set to go on sale in October. It runs on all four wheels and is priced at ¥6.2 million (around P2.5 million).

“This thing runs on a 2.5-liter gasoline engine with 174hp and up to 219Nm of torque that works with two electric motors: One unit with 180hp and 270Nm, and another at the rear with 54hp and 121Nm. Shifting is handled by an e-continuously variable transmission (e-CVT).

“Toyota claims this setup is good enough for up to 20.5km/L and that its lithium-ion battery can provide up to 93km of pure electric range.”

“The Tesla Cybertruck will be “waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat,” according to Elon Musk.

“The Tesla boss tweeted that the long-awaited Cybertruck needs to travel from ‘Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel.’ Starbase is the home of SpaceX in Texas. As such, Musk reckons the new truck will have the ability to cross rivers, lakes, and ‘even seas that aren’t too choppy.’

“It’s not the first time Musk has claimed one of his cars is waterproof. Back in 2016, he tweeted that ‘we *def* don’t recommend [sic] this, but Model S floats well enough to turn it into a boat for short periods of time. Thrust via wheel rotation.’

“The Cybertruck was first revealed to great fanfare back in 2019; an all-electric truck that in tri-motor setup claims a 0-60mph (97kph) time of less than 2.9sec. At the time it was scheduled for 2021, but earlier this year Musk said production had been pushed back to 2023.”

