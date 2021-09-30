China’s new Honda Integra is not the sports car you were waiting for

Your eyes do not deceive you. The image you see above is a new Honda Integra. Obviously, this isn’t the actual next-gen sports car that Honda recently gave us a preview of, as we won’t be seeing that one until next year.

This new Integra is basically an 11th-generation Civic that’s bound for China, only it’s been given a few design tweaks on the outside. Take a look at this one closely and compare it with the all-new Civic, and you’ll notice that this Integra features the same overall shape.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There’s a new grille and bumper up front, but the sloping hood and the creases on the sides have been retained. The rear sees more changes, with a new pair of taillights and a diffuser underneath. But the resemblance is still noticeable, particularly with the sharp brake-light design that seems to be derived from the typical 11th-gen Civic. Two striking color options are available: Fiery Yellow and Emerald Blue.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

No mechanical details were provided, but the rear shows a 240 Turbo badge, meaning this Integra might be powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine that generates 180hp and 240Nm of torque, and is mated to a CVT—the same powertrain available with the all-new Civic in other markets.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

According to PaulTan.org, this sedan was named the Integra because a Civic already exists in the People’s Republic under Dongfeng Motor Group and Honda Motor Company’s joint venture, Dongfeng Honda. This new Integra, meanwhile, is under GAC and Honda’s Guangqi-Honda. That clears things up, then.

So, what do you think of this Integra? Would you like to see this design (and those color options) land on our shores if and when the all-new Civic arrives here?

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.