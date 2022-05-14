This 847hp CS850R Ford Mustang is UK’s answer to the Shelby GT500

The most powerful new Ford Mustang you can buy is now faster. Clive Sutton has revealed the upgraded version of its upgraded Mustang, called CS850GT, which is a UK take on the US’s version of the upgraded Mustang (the Shelby GT500). This one’s called the CS850R. It has been optimized, as those looks suggest, for going round in circles.

Or ‘track driving,’ in professional parlance. Also “spirited on-road” driving, too. CS takes the base Ford Mustang and its 5.0-liter V8, and adds a bespoke Whipple supercharger, intercooler, and active exhaust. That increases power from the standard 454hp to an alarming 847hp and 901Nm of torque.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The front and rear antiroll bars are carried over from the CS850GT, another 847hp Clive Sutton ’Stang, as well as better bracing and new subframe bits and active shocks and ‘linear’ springs.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Justin Bieber lands on Ferrari’s blacklist for modifying his unit

Jayson Tatum’s Ford Mustang looks as clean as the young superstar’s on-court play

What makes the R an R—as opposed to a GT—is the fitment of a Torsen differential and a tuning of the final drive ratio from the CS850GT’s 3.55, to 3.37 to make the gearing slightly shorter. This, says CS, “makes the car more eager at launch and when pushing out of a corner, while hard acceleration feels faster and more aggressive.”

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

There are a few color and decal tweaks—which you can see—along with red brake calipers and special interior piping, that sort of thing. “Customer feedback we’ve gathered from our GT Mustang enabled us to fine-tune our offering to deliver a quicker, better handling car that provides more driver feedback,” explains boss Clive Sutton.

Continue reading below ↓

Each car starts at £121,000 (P7.8 million), though there are options—a track spoiler, a bespoke interior, that sort of thing. Perfect for going round in circles.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.